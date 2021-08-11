Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.82 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 0.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 20,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 71,318 shares of company stock worth $1,910,761. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

