Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 681.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $19,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 305.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.