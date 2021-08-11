GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

GDDY opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

