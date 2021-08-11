Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. 1,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

