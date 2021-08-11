Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 2,357 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SP Plus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,504 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SP opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $714.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

