Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 389,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $295.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PCSB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

