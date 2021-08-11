Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,976,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $106,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $5,676,000.

KAIIU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

