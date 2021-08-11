Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $996,000 in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of FSRXU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

