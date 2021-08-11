Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

FNCH opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.24 and a quick ratio of 17.24.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

