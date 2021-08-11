GoodRx (GDRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. GoodRx has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.38. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other GoodRx news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $409,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,956,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 1,506,438 shares valued at $53,428,393. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

