GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 167.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 83,349 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BJK opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

