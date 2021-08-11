GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $9,437,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $203,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

