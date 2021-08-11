GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 18.8% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

