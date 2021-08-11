GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after buying an additional 1,107,468 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $71,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 110.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 335,384 shares during the period. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 331,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $106.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

