GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 367 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 565,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 469,170 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $24,732,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,745,000 after acquiring an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,232.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.