GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Cut to $14.00

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 125.36% and a net margin of 27.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

