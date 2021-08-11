Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

NYSE:GHM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,755. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.84. Graham has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

