Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.35. Graham shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 39,719 shares.
The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graham by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Graham by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at $4,388,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82.
About Graham (NYSE:GHM)
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
