Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.35. Graham shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 39,719 shares.

The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graham by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Graham by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at $4,388,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82.

About Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

