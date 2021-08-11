Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Trading Down 3.4%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01. 24 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of research firms have commented on GRNNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

