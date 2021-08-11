Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$89.00 to C$95.00. The stock traded as high as C$88.33 and last traded at C$88.08, with a volume of 77374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$84.68.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$94.33.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.