GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 101,108 shares.The stock last traded at $9.64 and had previously closed at $9.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GHG shares. TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHG. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

