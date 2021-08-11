GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 101,108 shares.The stock last traded at $9.64 and had previously closed at $9.54.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GHG shares. TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.70.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
