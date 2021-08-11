Greg Bettinelli Sells 3,547 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greg Bettinelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 311,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,962. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 2.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $34,902,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $9,602,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

