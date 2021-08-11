Greggs (LON:GRG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,950 to GBX 3,300. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Greggs traded as high as GBX 2,904 ($37.94) and last traded at GBX 2,889 ($37.74), with a volume of 14284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,860 ($37.37).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRG. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greggs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,188.75 ($28.60).

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total value of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,656.44. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

