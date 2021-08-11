Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Griffon were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of GFF stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.