GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. GTX shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 166,937 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

About GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO)

GTX Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of interrelated and complementary products and services. It offers a complete end to end solutions of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity, and professional services that can track and monitor people or assets.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.