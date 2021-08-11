Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:GGM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.91. 82,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.53. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

