Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

NASDAQ:HNRG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 435,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,917. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Hallador Energy worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

