Halving Coin (HALV) Price Tops $0.0416

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00152411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00155189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.21 or 1.00043217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.00859961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

