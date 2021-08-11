Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.81

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and traded as low as $18.78. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 7,370 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.