HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 74.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 21.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

