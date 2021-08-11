Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

TOL opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

