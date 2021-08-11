Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Shares in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.62. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

