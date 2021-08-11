Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $209,000 Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Heska were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after buying an additional 267,746 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heska by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Heska by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $261.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,377.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $93.26 and a 12 month high of $264.78.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

