Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $296,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $518.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

