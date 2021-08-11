Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $325,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $69,328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $48,389,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 420.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 71.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,455,000 after acquiring an additional 278,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

