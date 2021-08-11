Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.88.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $518.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

