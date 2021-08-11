Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,382 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

