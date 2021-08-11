Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $325,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Oshkosh by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.17. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

