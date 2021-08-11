Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hawkins has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of HWKN opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

