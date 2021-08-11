Head-To-Head Comparison: Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) vs. Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.61% 15.49% 5.73% Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A

83.7% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Sendas Distribuidora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.13 billion 0.85 $106.71 million $1.14 24.31 Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.66 $271.21 million N/A N/A

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grocery Outlet and Sendas Distribuidora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 6 3 0 2.33 Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus target price of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.10%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Sendas Distribuidora on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

