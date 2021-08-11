Head to Head Review: Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) & Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Scientific Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Allin and Scientific Games’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.37 -$569.00 million ($3.79) -17.75

Allin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games -15.58% N/A -4.62%

Risk and Volatility

Allin has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Games has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allin and Scientific Games, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A Scientific Games 1 2 5 0 2.50

Scientific Games has a consensus target price of $69.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.84%. Given Scientific Games’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Allin.

Summary

Scientific Games beats Allin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allin

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

