Head to Head Review: First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) vs. CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A CIT Group 20.29% 13.49% 1.25%

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $90.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CIT Group pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First National of Nebraska and CIT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A CIT Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

CIT Group has a consensus price target of $45.58, suggesting a potential downside of 14.64%. Given CIT Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Risk and Volatility

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First National of Nebraska and CIT Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.68 -$615.30 million ($0.70) -76.29

First National of Nebraska has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIT Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CIT Group beats First National of Nebraska on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

