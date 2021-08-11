Head-To-Head Survey: Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) versus Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) and Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Embraer alerts:

This table compares Embraer and Reinvent Technology Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $3.77 billion 0.73 -$731.90 million ($2.52) -5.95 Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A

Reinvent Technology Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Embraer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of Embraer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Embraer and Reinvent Technology Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 2 2 3 0 2.14 Reinvent Technology Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Embraer currently has a consensus price target of $14.92, indicating a potential downside of 0.53%. Given Embraer’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Embraer is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer and Reinvent Technology Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer -13.42% -15.69% -4.33% Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Reinvent Technology Partners beats Embraer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing. The Defense and Security segment engages in research, development, production, modification, and support for defense and security aircrafts, as well as other integrated products and solutions including satellites and information and communication systems. The Executive Jet Business segment deals with the development, manufacture, and sale of executive jets. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support to its customers through a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and competitive solutions to ensure operational efficiency of products manufactured by Embraer and by other aircraft manufacturers, extending the useful life of commercial, executive and defense aircraft. The Others segment refers to

Reinvent Technology Partners Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.