Head-To-Head Survey: Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity -9.26% 0.46% 0.35% Jamf -6.05% 2.23% 1.58%

91.3% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ping Identity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Jamf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ping Identity and Jamf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $243.59 million 8.08 -$11.89 million $0.17 141.06 Jamf $269.45 million 13.75 -$22.77 million $0.08 392.75

Ping Identity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf. Ping Identity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jamf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ping Identity and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 6 8 1 2.67 Jamf 0 3 9 0 2.75

Ping Identity presently has a consensus price target of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.62%. Jamf has a consensus price target of $45.27, indicating a potential upside of 44.09%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than Ping Identity.

Summary

Jamf beats Ping Identity on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

