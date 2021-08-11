Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given a C$5.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) has been assigned a C$5.25 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s current price.

HWX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.71.

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$4.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$815.21 million and a PE ratio of 876.00. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.80.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

