Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) by 206.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,780 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth $2,107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at $987,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

HCCCU traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.