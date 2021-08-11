HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €109.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HFG. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.15 ($106.06).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG stock opened at €83.88 ($98.68) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €81.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.16. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 12-month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.