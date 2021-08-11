HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €96.00 ($112.94) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.26 ($106.19).

ETR HFG opened at €83.88 ($98.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €81.48. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1-year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

