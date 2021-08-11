Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Posts Earnings Results

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%.
HMTV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $14.44.
About Hemisphere Media Group
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.