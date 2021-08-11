Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HSIC stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.90. 736,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

